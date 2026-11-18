Share Follow GOAL on Google Subscribe to The Rondo The Rondo brings you a bit of everything: stories that matter, sharp insight, and the best and sometimes funniest of the beautiful game, delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Steven Gerrard believes Ezri Konsa's brilliant start to life at Arsenal has handed Mikel Arteta a massive selection headache. The £55 million summer signing has stepped up seamlessly, leaving the manager with a tough decision as key players return from injury.

Advertisement

Konsa shines in north London

Konsa has enjoyed a stellar start to his Arsenal career since completing a massive £55 million move from Aston Villa in August. The England international was drafted in to bolster the backline and has quickly established himself as a reliable presence in the starting XI.

His seamless integration has been crucial for Arteta during the opening months of the Premier League campaign. The talented defender has stepped up admirably in the absence of key personnel, instantly proving his worth at the Emirates Stadium and justifying his hefty price tag.

Gerrard highlights major Arteta problem

Gerrard has been incredibly impressed by the centre-back's recent form, specifically noting his rapid tactical development under former manager Unai Emery at Villa Park. The Liverpool legend believes the defender's outstanding displays have now created a welcome but challenging dilemma for his current boss in north London. Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Gerrard explained the complex situation facing the Arsenal manager.

"I think Konsa has improved so much under Unai Emery," he stated. "I think he’s given Mikel Arteta a big problem, Konsa, the way he’s played for Arsenal."

Advertisement Advertisement

Saliba return complicates defensive picture

Arteta's sudden selection headache stems directly from the impending return of William Saliba to the starting line-up. The France international is nearing a full comeback from a frustrating back injury and recently made a timely return to the matchday squad.

Premier League Matches Manchester City vs Fulham Fubo

Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town Fubo

Coventry City vs Crystal Palace Fubo

Aston Villa vs Sunderland Fubo

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Fubo









Saliba was named on the bench for Arsenal’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague earlier this month. With Saliba returning to peak fitness, Arteta now faces a remarkably tricky tactical decision, as he must find a way to balance Saliba, Konsa, and Gabriel Magalhaes in his defensive structure.

England ambitions fuel Konsa rise

Beyond his excellent club form, Konsa is also making a serious case to become a permanent fixture on the international stage. Arteta will now have to manage his defensive rotation carefully as Arsenal navigate a heavily congested winter schedule. Konsa will simply look to maintain his flawless form and cement his starting spot across all competitions.