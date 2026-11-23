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Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are preparing to battle for Roma sensation Donyell Malen in the January transfer window. The Dutch forward has been in devastating form in Serie A, prompting Europe's heavyweights to eye a massive winter move amid their respective injury crises.

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PSG and Bayern eye Malen

PSG and Bayern are preparing to test Roma in the January transfer window. Both clubs have identified Malen as a priority attacking target for the winter market. The 27-year-old forward has been a revelation in Serie A this season. According to Calcio Mercato, his extraordinary form has attracted serious attention from the European heavyweights.

Both clubs are desperate for immediate attacking reinforcements following severe injury blows. This has set the stage for a massive transfer battle in the upcoming window.

Injury crises prompt transfer search

The sudden interest in Malen is directly linked to major injury crises in Paris and Munich. The Parisians recently lost both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue to significant long-term injuries. The Bavarians are dealing with an equally devastating situation. The German club will be without reigning Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane for several months due to a severe ankle injury.

These absences mean Malen would be guaranteed immediate playing time at either club. A mid-season move could offer the Netherlands international the most lucrative contract of his career.

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Europe's most prolific forward

Malen is currently enjoying the best spell of his professional career in the Italian capital. The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has registered an incredible 16 goals in just 15 appearances this season. This stunning return makes him the top scorer in Serie A. Following a recent four-goal haul against Parma, statistics show he is currently creating more chances than Kane did before his injury.

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His explosive form has seen his transfer value double to around €50 million. The forward, who spent time in the Ajax and Arsenal youth systems, is finally fulfilling his massive potential.

Roma prepare to resist offers

Roma have adopted a strict stance ahead of the January window. The Italian club insist that selling their star forward mid-season is completely out of the question.

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With Malen under contract until 2030, Roma are under no immediate financial pressure to sell. They are currently challenging for the Serie A title and refuse to weaken their squad. However, this firm stance will be heavily tested if an official bid exceeding €50m arrives. PSG will get a closer look at their prime target when they face Roma in the Champions League this week.