'It looked like men against kids' - Dimitar Berbatov slams 'terrible' Manchester United display in 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como

Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Manchester United Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has launched a scathing assessment of his old club following Wednesday's humiliating Champions League thrashing away at Como. The Bulgarian pundit questioned the players' effort as Cesc Fabregas' Serie A outfit dismantled the visitors in torrential rain in Italy.

Advertisement

Former striker condemns Italian humiliation

Berbatov has tore into his former club's display after they were dismantled 4-1 by Fabregas' side in Wednesday's Champions League encounter. Just eight days after conceding inside the opening minute against Atletico Madrid, the Red Devils were breached after 118 seconds by Nico Paz. That lapse made them the first English club in history to concede inside two minutes across consecutive major European fixtures.

Rampant hosts expose defensive frailties

Getty Images

The Argentine playmaker bagged a brace and teed up Tasos Douvikas in between, before Jacobo Ramon powered home a fourth header for a club that was playing in Serie D when United last lifted the Champions League in 2008.

Delivering a damning verdict on how comprehensively the visitors were outclassed when speaking to TNT Sports, Berbatov said: "It was a terrible, terrible night. A terrible game for United, nothing was happening, and Como outplayed them in every way possible. From the goals, from taking the ball, the possession, the confidence. Everything was there for Como."

Analysing the hosts' early opener and the space afforded to Paz, he added: "It was like they were playing a second team. Look at the first goal, the confidence on the ball, the time on the ball."

Advertisement Advertisement

Lacklustre effort sparks deeper questions

Only a stoppage-time consolation from substitute Joshua Zirkzee via an Amad Diallo cross spared the visitors from matching their heaviest Champions League defeat (a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in 1994) or their worst-ever European reverse (5-0 against Sporting in 1964). Zirkzee had replaced skipper Bruno Fernandes midway through the second half after £110 million-worth of INEOS signings, Matheus Cunha and Andrey Santos, were hooked at the interval.

Related Topics

Premier League Matches Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Fubo

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Fubo

Arsenal vs Everton Fubo

Coventry City vs Fulham Fubo

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Fubo

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Fubo

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Fubo

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth Fubo

Hull City vs Brentford Fubo

















Focusing on the manner of the capitulation rather than the scoreline itself, Berbatov observed: "Sometimes it's not about the loss, it's about how you lose, and today that was the point, how we lost that game of football. After a performance like this, probably, like every time, [people ask], 'Are these the right players to compete on the highest stage? Is that the right manager? Is this the right way?' Of course, after games like this, people will say we need more players, we need better players, we need this and that. What can you say after a performance like this?"

Questioning the commitment shown by the squad on the night, the Bulgarian concluded: "Today it didn't look like everyone was giving their best on the pitch. Como looked like they were just having fun. It looked like men against kids."

Advertisement

Apologetic manager faces uncertain future

IMAGO

Wednesday's chastening result piles immense pressure on beleaguered boss Michael Carrick ahead of this weekend's domestic test against Bournemouth. At full-time, the head coach appeared to ignore his players as he walked over to the travelling support, repeatedly raising his hands in apology. Those scenes drew immediate comparisons to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reaction after a 4-1 defeat at Watford in November 2021, which preceded his sacking 24 hours later.