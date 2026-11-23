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Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue endured a devastating weekend after intruders broke into his garden just hours after he ruptured the cruciate ligament in his right knee. Having suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday's 3-2 Ligue 1 win at Nice, the France international returned home to find police surrounding his Orgeval property.

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Police surround player's Orgeval residence

As reported by Le Parisien, Doue arrived back from the Cote d'Azur overnight from Saturday to Sunday to discover officers outside his home in the Yvelines department. Several intruders had entered the garden of Doue's residence but aborted their attempt and fled upon realising that there were people inside. The burglars failed to force entry, and no further details about the circumstances have been released.

Club increases security after ordeal

The attempted break-in capped an unforgettable November 21 for the French international, who had only just returned from the away fixture in the dead of night after his worst fears over his right knee were confirmed. To protect him following the distressing ordeal, the Paris-based daily states that PSG immediately tightened security around Doue's residence by establishing a surveillance detail designed to prevent any further attempted break-ins while he focuses on his recovery.

Messages of support quickly followed Sunday's official diagnosis from across the football world. Among those reaching out on social media was former PSG forward Neymar, who posted a brief public message telling Doue to "Stay strong".

Cruel injury mars Nice victory

Doue's double nightmare began on the pitch during PSG's Matchday 11 victory away to OGC Nice. Having struck in the 32nd minute to put the visitors 2-1 ahead, he twisted his right knee just minutes later in a non-contact incident while shielding the ball and had to be carried off on a stretcher in tears.

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PSG officially confirmed on November 22 that the forward had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, a devastating blow that rules him out for the remainder of the 2026-27 season. His long-term absence leaves head coach Luis Enrique facing a severe attacking shortage, with fellow forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also currently sidelined by a torn ACL.

Surgery awaits injured French forward

Doue is scheduled to undergo surgery before the end of November as he begins a lengthy rehabilitation away from the pitch. With both Doue and Kvaratskhelia ruled out long term, Enrique must urgently reshape PSG's frontline to sustain their domestic and European ambitions. Meanwhile, club security will continue monitoring the player's home to ensure he can recover in peace.