Como’s Jewel: Nico Paz and the return of technical artistry in Serie A

When you think of flair players, how quickly does Nico Paz come to mind?

Most would understandably mention Rayan Cherki, Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Vinícius Júnior or Cole Palmer. After years of increasingly structured and system-driven football, we are finally seeing the return of players who feel like artists, players who remind us why we fell in love with the game.

This shift is not accidental. The rise of aggressive man-to-man marking and high pressing systems has changed the demands of attacking play. Breaking through these structures often requires individual technical brilliance more than rehearsed combinations or positional overloads. As a result, we are entering a phase where technical quality is not just aesthetic, but necessary.

What makes this new generation even more compelling is that they combine flair with output. Creativity is no longer detached from efficiency.

Nico Paz has largely flown under the radar over the past two years, but this season he has taken a significant step forward. Playing a key role in Como’s rise, he is emerging as one of the most intriguing profiles in Serie A.





Nico Paz 2025-26 Season: Flair with Output

Many of Como’s strongest performances this season have been driven by Nico Paz dictating the game. One early standout came against Lazio, where he assisted the opener with a moment of individual brilliance before scoring a free kick to seal the win, a performance that immediately set the tone for his season.

His offensive action map reflects that influence clearly.

Dream Databall

Nico Paz’ Current Offensive Action of the 2025-26 Season

The volume alone stands out, but more importantly, it shows a player given real freedom. Paz is not confined to a single zone. He operates across the final third, although there is a clear tendency to drift into the right half-space, where he can combine, carry, and shoot.

With 10 goals and 6 assists in open play, this is elite output for a player still developing, especially within a team competing for European places. It is not just about flair, it is about end product.

There are, however, interesting questions beneath the surface. Paz is currently overperforming his xG, which raises the usual question of sustainability. Is this a hot streak, or does it reflect genuine shooting quality?

The shot profile offers some clues. He takes a relatively high number of attempts from distance, which can inflate variance, but he is also consistently involved in sequences leading to high-quality chances. That balance between volume and involvement in strong attacking phases suggests this is not purely unsustainable finishing.

More importantly, he shoots often and with intent, which is typically a positive indicator for long-term output.

What makes Paz particularly compelling is that he combines this production with stylistic flair. He is not just efficient, he is expressive.

In many ways, he feels like a throwback to a previous era of Serie A, when elite teams were built around technically gifted number 10s. Players who were given creative responsibility rather than strict positional constraints.

That profile has gradually disappeared with the rise of back-three systems and the decline of traditional central playmakers. Paulo Dybala was arguably one of the last prominent examples in the league, and even his role became harder to sustain within evolving tactical structures.

Paz, however, suggests there may still be space for this type of player. Not as a luxury, but as a functional solution to modern defensive systems.

Similar Players

To better understand Nico Paz’s profile, I explored his Wyscout data and identified comparable players across the top five leagues. The filters were simple: under 23, left-footed, and operating in creative attacking roles.

This produces a particularly interesting cohort.

Dream Databall

U23 Left-Footed Players that have a Similar Profile From the The Top Leagues

Names such as Arda Güler, Cole Palmer, Matías Soulé, Lamine Yamal, and Maghnes Akliouche immediately stand out. While their contexts differ, they share key traits with Paz: technical security, creative responsibility, and the ability to combine flair with output.

What is striking is the level of talent in this group. These are not just stylistic comparisons, they are some of the most exciting young attackers in European football right now.

Güler represents controlled creativity, thriving between lines with a refined technical base. Palmer blends efficiency with improvisation and has already translated his game into elite-level output. Soulé offers verticality and carries strong attacking intent, particularly in transition phases. Yamal is already redefining expectations at his age, combining unpredictability with decision-making. Akliouche, meanwhile, has long been one of Ligue 1’s most elegant creators, consistently progressing play through tight spaces.





So where does Nico Paz fit within this group?

What separates him slightly is his balance between freedom and involvement. Compared to some of these players who operate in more structured roles or wider positions, Paz appears more omnipresent. His action map reflects a player who is constantly engaged in attacking sequences, rather than one waiting for moments in isolated zones.

In terms of output, he is already competitive. In terms of stylistic impact, he belongs in this tier.

The question is less whether he fits among them, and more how high his ceiling is relative to a group that already includes some of Europe’s most established young stars.

Conclusion

Nico Paz’s trajectory is accelerating. His first international goal is another marker of a player steadily building both reputation and responsibility, and a place in an upcoming World Cup squad now feels like a realistic objective rather than a distant ambition. Add to that a Young Player of the Season award and multiple Player of the Month recognitions, and the profile becomes difficult to ignore.

Beyond the numbers and accolades, there is a simpler truth. Paz is one of the few players in Serie A you would actively choose to watch. Not just for efficiency, but for expression. In a league defined by structure and control, he brings unpredictability without sacrificing output.

That balance is what makes his next step so important.

A move to Real Madrid appears increasingly likely, but it raises valid questions. Madrid already possess players operating in similar creative zones, and competition for those roles is intense. The risk is not about quality, but about context. We have seen talented profiles struggle to find continuity in comparable situations, particularly when development minutes are inconsistent.

From a purely developmental perspective, remaining in Serie A, where he is central to a project and guaranteed responsibility, could offer a clearer pathway to refinement and sustained growth. Another season or two as a focal point could elevate him from a promising talent to a complete attacking leader.

At the same time, elite players are ultimately drawn toward elite environments. If managed correctly, a move to Madrid could accelerate his ceiling, expose him to higher tactical and technical demands, and increase his long-term value both on the pitch and in the market.

What is clear is this: Nico Paz is no longer a prospect to monitor. He is already producing, already influencing games, and already belonging to a tier of players capable of shaping matches through both skill and decision-making.

The only remaining question is not whether he will reach the top, but how quickly, and in which environment he chooses to do so.







