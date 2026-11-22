Share Follow GOAL on Google Never miss a moment with Real Madrid Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.

Carlos Espi admitted the Santiago Bernabeu atmosphere gave him "goosebumps" after his 85th-minute rebound secured Real Madrid's 2-1 comeback win over Celta Vigo. The young striker stressed squad unity as Los Blancos extended their winning streak to nine matches ahead of Tuesday's Champions League battle.

Advertisement

Espi completes late Bernabeu comeback

Carlos Espi struck in the 85th minute to seal a 2-1 comeback victory for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo and extend their winning run to nine consecutive matches. After Pablo Duran gave Celta a sixth-minute lead and Kylian Mbappe blazed a first-half penalty over the crossbar, Jude Bellingham levelled on 66 minutes before Espi pounced on a rebound from Vinicius Junior's cross.

The decisive finish marked the Valencian forward's fourth goal of the campaign and preserved Real Madrid's perfect home record this season. Speaking after the final whistle, Espi admitted the backing from the stands left a powerful impression on him.

Match-winner reveals 'goosebumps' from crowd support

Espi explained that every substitute entered the pitch determined to turn the contest around, crediting the collective spirit inside the 23-to-24-man squad alongside the vocal home crowd.

"I get goosebumps," Espi said. "It's indescribable how much support I feel from everyone. I will give my all for the madridistas and for this club. I try to do what the coach asks of me, and every minute I get, I will make the most of it. If I can help the team, even better. As I said the other day, the goal is to stay united. We're 23-24 players, and we all need to move in the same direction. Those of us who came on did so fully focused on securing the victory, and that's what we achieved."

Advertisement Advertisement

Home fortress fuels ninth straight triumph

While Real Madrid endured a frustrating opening half, Espi insisted dropping points at the Santiago Bernabeu was never an option once the crowd lifted the team in the second period.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Barcelona vs Villarreal Fubo

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad Fubo

Osasuna vs Malaga Fubo

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Fubo

Levante vs Elche Fubo









"Honestly, the fans are incredible; they support us from the very first minute," he added. "Today, they carried us forward. We can't afford to drop points here. Honestly, it's a real energy boost. It was a tough match that we managed to win, and now we have to keep moving forward because this doesn't stop—there's another battle in the Champions League."

Full focus shifts to Tuesday's Champions League tie

With only 48 hours to recover from a demanding domestic test, Espi stressed that Los Blancos must immediately channel their momentum into European action.

Advertisement

"Now, the most important thing is Tuesday because this doesn't stop," he concluded. "We have two days to prepare for the match, and with all our enthusiasm, we're going for it."