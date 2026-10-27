AC Milan plot SHOCK move for Bruno Fernandes after Man Utd relationship breakdown

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AC Milan are closely monitoring Bruno Fernandes following a complete breakdown in his relationship with Manchester United ahead of the January window. The Portugal midfielder could push for an imminent departure after publicly criticising the club's ambition and subsequently losing his place in the starting line-up under Michael Carrick.

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Milan monitor unhappy United star

Milan are keeping a close eye on Fernandes ahead of the January transfer window, as per Calciomercato. The Portugal midfielder is reportedly unhappy at United, and his relationship with the club has completely broken down.

The same report suggest that Fernandes is actively pushing for a winter exit. Rossoneri manager Ruben Amorim is driving the interest, as he hopes to secure a reunion with his former captain. The situation at Old Trafford has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks. Fernandes has grown frustrated with the current regime, sparking widespread speculation over his long-term future in England.

Midfielder clashes with Carrick

Tensions reached a boiling point after the Red Devils suffered a heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. Following the loss, Fernandes publicly criticised the club's overall mentality.

The midfielder claimed that United focus far too much on their past glories instead of looking towards the future. These comments reportedly caused friction and led to immediate repercussions for the 32-year-old.

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Carrick publicly disagreed with his player's harsh assessment of the situation. Consequently, Fernandes was dropped to the bench for their weekend Premier League defeat against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

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Amorim plans tactical Serie A return

A move to Milan would mark a return to Serie A for Fernandes. The playmaker previously enjoyed spells in Italy with Udinese and Sampdoria. Amorim already knows Fernandes well from their shared time at Old Trafford. The Milan boss believes the Portuguese star would thrive in one of the two attacking roles behind the striker in his preferred 3-4-2-1 tactical system.

However, significant financial hurdles remain for the Italian side. Fernandes currently earns €10.2 million net per season, which is well beyond what Milan can comfortably afford.

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Sacrifices needed for January deal

Both the player and the club will need to make major financial sacrifices to make the transfer a reality. Fernandes rejected lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia in the summer, proving he still values top-level European football.

His current United contract runs until June 2027, though talks over any extension have stalled entirely. United also hold an option to extend the deal by a further year, which they could trigger to protect his transfer value and avoid losing him for free.

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The Premier League side could still demand a substantial fee, as his contract includes a release clause of almost €65m for foreign clubs. Milan will need to negotiate fiercely if they want to secure their prime target this winter.