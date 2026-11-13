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Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
team-logoEgypt
team-logoMalawi
Watch Egypt vs Malawi for free with a 5-day Fubo trial
Neil Bennett
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Egypt vs Malawi live streams: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualification soccer fore free and without cable

TV Guide & Streaming
Egypt vs Malawi
Egypt
Malawi
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match between Egypt and Malawi, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's soccer game between Egypt and Malawi will be broadcast live on beIN Sports which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial.

Watch Egypt vs Malawi using a 5-day trialStream free

What Fubo plan is beIN SPORTS on?

You can find beIN Sports on the following Fubo plan(s):

  • Pro
  • Elite
  • Latino

Egypt vs Malawi Match Preview

Egypt host Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification as the Pharaohs look to strengthen their grip on Group B and push closer to securing a place at the tournament.

Egypt arrive at this fixture sitting top of Group B under coach Ali Maher, carrying the confidence of a World Cup campaign that saw them reach the knockout rounds before a narrow 3-2 defeat to Argentina. Their qualification form has been steady, with a draw against Angola and a convincing 5-0 win over South Sudan in their two most recent AFCON qualifiers.

The loss to South Africa in a friendly earlier in October is a minor blemish, but Egypt's overall trajectory heading into this match is positive. They have quality throughout the squad and the home advantage to press for a result.

Malawi arrive in a more difficult position, sitting third in the group after a 3-1 defeat to Angola in their last qualifier. Coach Callisto Pasuwa will need a significant response from his side after that loss ended a run that had included a 2-1 win over South Sudan.

The Flames have struggled for consistency in recent months, picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Finding goals and defensive solidity at the same time has proven difficult for Pasuwa's squad.

History also favours the hosts. Egypt have beaten Malawi in each of the last three competitive meetings, including a 4-0 win in Malawi during the previous AFCON qualification cycle.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

Stream Egypt vs Malawi with a 5 day trialStream free

Team News and Injury Latest

Egypt vs Malawi lineups

Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
Formation
Malawi crest
Malawi
MWI
M. ShobeirM. ShobeirM. HanyM. HanyH. AbdelmaguidH. AbdelmaguidA. FatouhA. FatouhR. RabiaR. RabiaZizoZizoM. LasheenM. LasheenN. MaherN. MaherM. SalahM. SalahTrezeguetTrezeguetO. MarmoushO. Marmoushteam-logoG. Medulla Chikookateam-logoN. Nyasuluteam-logoE. Nyirendateam-logoG. Chirwateam-logoB. MpokeraP. MwaunguluP. Mwaunguluteam-logoC. Petroteam-logoL. Njaliwateam-logoW. Mpinganjirateam-logoR. Mbuluteam-logoB. Adepoju
Malawi crest
Malawi
MWI
Egypt

Starting XI

Malawi

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Maher
  • C. Pasuwa

Egypt are managed by Ali Maher for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed by the camp ahead of kick-off, and a probable lineup has not yet been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to the match.

Malawi head coach Callisto Pasuwa has also not yet provided details on injuries or suspensions within his squad. No confirmed lineup is available at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

Head to Head

EgyptDrawMalawi
4
1
0
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
0
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
4
FT
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
2
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
0
FT
Friendlies
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
2
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
1
FT
Friendlies
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
1
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
1
FT
World Cup Qualification CAF
Egypt badge
Egypt
EGY
2
Malawi badge
Malawi
MWI
0
FT
11Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2023, when Egypt won 4-0 away in Malawi during AFCON qualification. That followed a 2-0 Egypt home win just four days earlier in the same qualification round. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Egypt have won four and drawn one, with Malawi yet to record a victory. Egypt have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five fixtures.

EGY

EGY - Form

AUS
W1-1
ARG
L3-2
ANG
D0-0
SSU
W0-5
RSA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MWI

MWI - Form

BWA
L0-1
ETH
L1-0
ETH
D1-1
SSU
W2-1
ANG
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Egypt have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly defeat to South Africa, though prior to that they posted a dominant 5-0 win over South Sudan in AFCON qualification. The five-match run also includes a 0-0 draw with Angola and a 3-2 World Cup loss to Argentina after leading 2-1. Egypt scored eight goals and conceded three across those five games.

Malawi have managed one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Angola in AFCON qualification, following a 2-1 win over South Sudan in the previous qualifier. The Flames also drew 1-1 with Ethiopia in a friendly and lost to both Botswana and Ethiopia in earlier games. Malawi scored five goals and conceded six across the five-match period.

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