'I'd trade it for the Champions League!' - Harry Kane makes feelings clear after winning first Ballon d'Or

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Harry Kane has finally reached the individual pinnacle of world football by claiming the 2026 Ballon d'Or, but the England captain has been quick to reiterate his ultimate goal. While the striker is understandably proud of the recognition, he remains fiercely focused on delivering team silverware for the Bavarian giants.

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Individual accolades vs team success

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Kane may have reached the pinnacle of individual recognition by winning the Ballon d'Or, but the Bayern Munich marksman insists that collective trophies remain his primary motivation. Speaking in Madrid ahead of a crucial European encounter, the 33-year-old striker reflected on his recent triumph while reiterating his desire to bring major silverware to the Allianz Arena. Despite beating out the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal for the golden ball, Kane’s hunger for a maiden Champions League title appears stronger than ever as he prepares to lead the line for the Bundesliga giants once again.

"Team trophies are why we play football. The team aspect of our sport is really, really important," Kane told reporters in the Spanish capital before Atletico Madric clash. "The Ballon d'Or last week was one of the best feelings I've had in my life and my career... but to have moments with the team, celebrations with the club, to be able to lift the Champions League with Bayern would be an incredible feeling. Of course the Ballon d'Or is a highlight, it puts me on an even bigger level, but you want to have these big finals, the Champions League, having that feeling of emotion with your team-mates as well. I would choose the Champions League, but I have the opportunity to do both, let's see what happens."

Respect from the opposition and contract news

The veteran forward also took a moment to acknowledge the praise directed his way by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, who described Kane as an "incredible player" and a positive influence on the sport. Kane, who has faced numerous doubters throughout his rise from the Tottenham academy to the top of world football, expressed his gratitude for the Argentine's words.

"I'd like to thank Simeone, who is one of the best coaches of this era," said Kane. "I'm proud to receive praise from someone like him. Winning the Ballon d'Or was a huge achievement for me- I've had to overcome many challenges in my career, some people didn't think I'd get this far... but Simeone will do everything he can to stop me and the team tomorrow."

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Beyond the immediate on-pitch concerns, Kane provided a massive boost to the Bayern faithful by confirming that he is on the verge of signing a new contract extension. "I'd say it's more days (than weeks)... we're extremely close now," the striker added, with his current agreement originally set to run until the summer of 2027.

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Erasing the ghosts of 2019

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The trip to Madrid is particularly poignant for Kane, as the Metropolitano was the scene of his 2019 Champions League final defeat against Liverpool during his time with Spurs. With this season's final also scheduled to be held at the same venue, Kane sees a golden opportunity to rewrite his history in the Spanish city.

"You have good memories in stadiums, sometimes you don't -- hopefully we can have a good memory tomorrow," added Kane. "I play again here next week with England against Spain, and then hopefully at the end of the year we're back again for the Champions League final. So I have a chance and we have a chance to erase that painful memory from 2019 for sure, and that's what you can do in life and football, just take the next opportunity."