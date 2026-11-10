Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fenerbahce SK v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images
Mohamed Saeed

'It was a no-brainer!' - Rio Ngumoha reveals why he snubbed Chelsea to join Liverpool

Follow GOAL on Google

England starlet Rio Ngumoha has opened up on his high-profile decision to leave Chelsea’s academy to continue his development at Liverpool, describing the move as an easy choice for his career. The 18-year-old winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Anfield, recently earning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s national team squad after establishing himself as a first-team regular.

Advertisement

A clear pathway to the first team

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images

Ngumoha has shed light on the motivations behind his daring cross-country switch, characterising the move from Cobham to Merseyside as a "no-brainer" in his quest for senior football. The highly-rated attacker originally joined the Chelsea youth ranks at just eight years of age and was long considered the crown jewel of their academy, with some coaches even tipping him as a future Ballon d’Or winner. However, despite the prestige of the London club’s developmental setup, Ngumoha felt that Anfield offered a more tangible route into the professional game and a fresh environment to test his limits.

“I feel like I needed a new challenge,” the teenager explained in an interview with The Independent. "I feel like if I stayed at Chelsea... not saying that I wouldn't have got to the first team as quick, because I believe in my ability, but I feel like Liverpool just gave me a new pathway. The plan that they set for me was straightforward really. For me, it was a no-brainer going to Liverpool, and they just said if I prove myself, because they know how much ability I had, then they know that I would definitely be a first-team player and definitely a star for them in the making. I think going to Liverpool so far has been the right choice."

Learning from the Premier League's best

The transition has certainly paid dividends for the 18-year-old, who has thrived under the management of Andoni Iraola. Ngumoha has already made 14 appearances across all competitions this term, including a particularly impressive display in the Champions League during a 4-3 thriller against Villarreal.

"I trained with them only a few times but Raheem Sterling pulled me to the side a couple of times and told me he could see I had talent but I should never zone out in the game and I should always be in the game," Ngumoha revealed. "The best players are always in the game in the last minutes. If you look at him and Mo [Salah], they’re always there until the crucial moments. Learning off them was important."

Advertisement
Advertisement

This focus on consistency has clearly helped him adapt to the intensity of playing in front of the Anfield crowd, which he describes as a unique experience. "The way it roars, I've never heard anything like it. It's special. It's definitely special to play in front of them," he added.

Related Topics

International recognition and Yamal inspiration

His domestic form has not gone unnoticed by England manager Thomas Tuchel, who has included Ngumoha in the Three Lions squad for the latest Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain. As the youngest member of the group, Ngumoha could be handed his first international start in the coming days.

"I think what he’s doing changed football for young player. He’s phenomenal. He’s one of the best in the world," Ngumoha said when asked about the Spanish wonderkid. "Seeing what he can do so young inspires me and all the other young players in how we can just play freely. The way he plays, it’s like it’s his pitch. It’s a good challenge."

Advertisement

While Chelsea were reportedly left frustrated by his departure - with a tribunal eventually ordering Liverpool to pay a compensation fee that could rise to £6.8m - the winger remains focused on his future. With the backing of both his club and his country, Ngumoha appears poised to justify his "no-brainer" decision on the biggest stages in world football.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

View Author Profile