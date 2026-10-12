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San Siro homecoming! Sommer gearing up for emotional Inter return with Club Brugge 'diamonds in the rough'
Sommer prepares for emotional San Siro return
Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer is gearing up for a special homecoming as his side travel to take on his former club Inter at San Siro on UEFA Champions League Matchday 2. The 37-year-old shot-stopper spent three successful years in Milan, winning titles and reaching a European final before moving to Belgium.
Now anchoring a youthful Brugge side, Sommer expressed immense excitement about returning to face familiar faces in Italy.
The Swiss international highlighted the distinct contrast between the two clubs while embracing his new environment.
- Photo News
Guiding Brugge's 'diamonds in the rough'
Speaking in an interview with UEFA ahead of the clash, Sommer detailed his role as a veteran leader alongside senior team-mates Hans Vanaken and Brandon Mechele. "It is a young team and that is incredibly exciting for me," Sommer explained.
"Of course, it is a completely different situation to Inter, where you are part of a team with a great deal of experience."
"Here, you are part of a team with loads of lads who are still raring to learn and still honing their skills in many areas – they are real diamonds in the rough."
"We are trying to bring stability to the team, to keep things calm in crucial situations."
Cherishing Inter memories and Champions League journey
Sommer fondly recalled his memorable runs at San Siro, including reaching the Champions League final with the Nerazzurri. "I am really looking forward to the match in Milan against Inter," Sommer said.
"I will get to see all the familiar faces again – the lads you spent three years with, competing for titles with and winning titles alongside."
"That Champions League season with Inter was absolutely brilliant, up to the final. The disappointment was massive, but I remember feeling incredibly proud of what we achieved."
"I am looking forward to San Siro, the atmosphere, and playing for Club Brugge against Inter. It is definitely going to be something special."
- AFP
Target clear for league phase progression
With Club Brugge competing in the revised Champions League league phase, Sommer outlined the primary target for his squad while stressing the need for complete focus against Europe's elite.
"My main aim with Club Brugge is to get through the league phase," Sommer concluded.
"We want to get through to at least the next round. You need to be on top form and you cannot afford to make many mistakes, but our main aim is clear."
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