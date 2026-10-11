Xabi Alonso marvels at Chelsea sensation Morgan Rogers after five-star Bournemouth demolition

Rogers has proven to be a versatile threat in the final third, finding the back of the net against Fulham, Arsenal, and Hull City before his latest strike. In addition to his four goals, he has provided four assists in just eight appearances, highlighting his status as one of the Premier League's most productive summer recruits.

What makes Rogers' impact even more remarkable is the sheer volume of football he has played over the past twelve months. The attacker was a key part of the England squad that secured a third-place finish at the World Cup this summer, leading to a significantly shortened pre-season break. Despite this lack of rest, he has shown no signs of fatigue, maintaining a high level of intensity in every Premier League outing so far this campaign.

Statistics show that Rogers has featured in over 70 matches for club and country since the beginning of last season, a workload that would test even the most seasoned veterans. However, his physical resilience has become a major asset for Chelsea as they look to climb the table. Alonso noted that the player's ability to remain available for selection week after week is just as important as his technical output on the pitch during matchdays.