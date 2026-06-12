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Eder Militao delivers verdict on Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid
Mourinho secures Madrid return
Florentino Perez swiftly fulfilled his presidential campaign promise by bringing the 63-year-old back to the Bernabeu on a deal until 2029 following Alvaro Arbeloa's departure. It marks a sensational return for the Portuguese tactician, who left Madrid 13 years ago after a three-year period at the Spanish giants.
Madrid paid a €15 million compensation fee to release Mourinho from Benfica, with the coach set to officially begin work next month. Militao, meanwhile, faces a gruelling five-month rehabilitation process after undergoing surgery for a ruptured proximal tendon in his left leg sustained in April.
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Militao addresses injury and managerial change
Speaking about the return of the iconic manager, Militao told SportyBet: "He is a great manager. I'm looking forward to next season. On a personal level, life has its ups and downs. The important thing is to be mentally well. If your head is in the right place and you're good with your family, everything flows better."
The Brazilian defender also the psychological toll of his recent fitness setback, adding: "It happened when I was going to get on the end of a cross. As I turned to shoot, I felt something strange.
"At first, it didn’t seem serious. I walked to the dressing room, they ran some tests, and nothing came back clear. Then the diagnosis arrived. Obviously, having so many injuries affects you psychologically, but it also gives you experience. Before, I was a very explosive player; now I have more maturity and I don't rely so much on speed."
Pressure mounts on boss
Mourinho returns to the Spanish capital tasked with reviving a heavyweight side that has endured back-to-back trophy-less seasons. The Portuguese manager previously won La Liga and the Copa del Rey during his first stint between 2010 and 2013. However, his modern tactical approach faces heavy scrutiny, given that he has not secured a league title since winning the Premier League with Chelsea over a decade ago.
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October return targeted carefully
Mourinho will officially launch Madrid's pre-season training camp next month as he looks to implement a more robust defensive structure. Militao is working towards an October return to action, meaning he will miss the opening months of the domestic and Champions League campaigns. The returning boss must find temporary solutions in central defence in his absence, though the Spanish side are said to be close to signing Ibrahima Konate following the end of his contract with Liverpool.