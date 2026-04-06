Will Harry Kane play against Real Madrid? Huge injury update as Bayern Munich sweat on star striker's availability for Champions League clash

However, Vincent Kompany received a massive boost on Monday, with Sky Germany reporting that Kane was able to participate in the team's final training session. Sporting director Max Eberl also offered a glimmer of hope following the weekend's domestic action, stating: "The physios are working on it. He is constantly on-site and receiving treatment. We believe that it will work out."

Despite these encouraging updates, the exact nature of Kane's injury has been shrouded in mystery, leading to suggestions that the Bavarian giants might be playing a clever game of poker with their Spanish opponents. However, Bayern have now confirmed that Kane will be in the travelling squad to face Madrid at the Bernabeu.