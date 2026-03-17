Vicenza’s spell in Serie C lasted four years; it was Fabio Gallo – the manager who had previously guided Entella to promotion – who led them back to Serie B at the end of a dominant campaign that culminated in a promotion party with six matches still to play. The Biancorossi’s triumph is also – and above all – down to the goals of David Stückler, a striker born in 2004 and a real surprise for Vicenza, but not only that, because with 11 league goals he tops the scoring charts in Serie C Group A.
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Who is David Stuckler, the top scorer in Serie C who led Vicenza to Serie B?
ROLE, CHARACTERISTICS AND STATISTICS WITH VICENZA
Having arrived in the summer on a dry loan from Cremonese, Stückler is a physical centre-forward who lives to score. After a good season at Giana Erminio, he joined Vicenza’s project in the summer and, in his very first league match, the ball was already in the net: a debut goal in Serie C in his new shirt against Lumezzane, right in front of the Biancorossi supporters’ stand. A sign of destiny. He has never been a regular starter in Gallo’s side; his 11 goals came in 30 appearances, 18 of which were from the start. With an Austrian mother and an Iranian father, he previously won the top scorer title in the Primavera league with Cremonese.
A LOOK AHEAD
Vicenza would like to keep him for next season as well, but this summer they will need to sit down and talk to the Grigiorossi, who have great faith in this talent they signed from Boldklub in Denmark in 2022. His future will also depend on that of Cremonese, because if they were to be relegated to Serie B, they might well decide to keep him after sending him out on a couple of loan spells in Serie C. This season, he has been one of the best players in Group A: frequently monitored by Italian and foreign clubs who sent scouts to the Menti stadium to watch him closely; Inter are among the clubs that have been tracking him.