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Vincent Kompany a doubt for Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Arsenal as illness strikes manager alongside Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich uncertainty
Kompany sidelined by viral infection
The Bavarian giants are facing a race against time to see if their manager can take his place in the dugout for the European showdown at the Allianz Arena. Kompany was unable to lead the team's final training session on Tuesday and was also absent from the pre-match media duties as he continues to recover from a viral infection that has significantly impacted his hip.
Bayern assistant Aaron Danks, who stepped in for the press conference, provided a detailed update on the former Manchester City captain's health and the likelihood of his involvement against Mikel Arteta's side. 'Vincent has a viral infection. It’s important that he gets some rest. We’re monitoring the situation constantly and will see how he’s doing tomorrow. We’re in constant contact. He’s giving us his input; as for whether he’ll be able to be at the Allianz Arena tomorrow, we’ll see tomorrow,' the 43-year-old explained, as reported by Bulinews.
Despite the disruption to their usual routine, Danks insisted that the coaching staff remains focused on the task at hand. He emphasized that the backroom team is well-prepared to handle the responsibilities if Kompany is ultimately ruled out of the match. 'Not much changes for me. We’re a strong coaching team; we have our processes in place. We need to keep the players’ energy levels high so they’re ready for tomorrow,' he added when discussing his potential role in the dugout.
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Kimmich and Neuer fitness concerns
The managerial uncertainty is compounded by fitness worries surrounding two of Bayern's most influential senior figures. Joshua Kimmich was another notable absentee from the club's final training session before the Arsenal game, with his absence attributed to undisclosed personal reasons. The versatile 31-year-old midfielder has featured in all 10 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season without missing a single game, contributing four assists along the way.
Addressing the midfielder's status, Danks was unable to offer a definitive answer regarding his selection. 'Josh was absent today for personal reasons. I’m not sure what that will mean for tomorrow,' the assistant noted.
Goalkeeping dilemma for the Bavarians
In a rare piece of positive news, veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has returned to the grass after missing the previous two matches with a foot injury. The 40-year-old has made six appearances across all competitions this season, but following a high-profile mistake in a 2-2 draw against Augsburg on October 10, he was ruled out of the 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig through injury and was restricted to the bench during the 3-3 Champions League draw against Viking.
'We haven’t made a decision yet. Manu’s been back on the pitch for two days, which is brilliant. We’ll decide together with the coaching staff and Vincent. But it’s great to have Manu back,' Danks confirmed regarding the captain's recovery.
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Bayern Munich's Champions League form and domestic standing
Bayern Munich currently sit 10th in the Champions League standings with four points, having secured a convincing 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt before being held to a draw against Viking. On the domestic front, the Bavarian giants lead the Bundesliga table with 14 points, holding top spot ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.
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