Vincent Kompany a doubt for Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Arsenal as illness strikes manager alongside Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich uncertainty

The Bavarian giants are facing a race against time to see if their manager can take his place in the dugout for the European showdown at the Allianz Arena. Kompany was unable to lead the team's final training session on Tuesday and was also absent from the pre-match media duties as he continues to recover from a viral infection that has significantly impacted his hip.

Bayern assistant Aaron Danks, who stepped in for the press conference, provided a detailed update on the former Manchester City captain's health and the likelihood of his involvement against Mikel Arteta's side. 'Vincent has a viral infection. It’s important that he gets some rest. We’re monitoring the situation constantly and will see how he’s doing tomorrow. We’re in constant contact. He’s giving us his input; as for whether he’ll be able to be at the Allianz Arena tomorrow, we’ll see tomorrow,' the 43-year-old explained, as reported by Bulinews.

Despite the disruption to their usual routine, Danks insisted that the coaching staff remains focused on the task at hand. He emphasized that the backroom team is well-prepared to handle the responsibilities if Kompany is ultimately ruled out of the match. 'Not much changes for me. We’re a strong coaching team; we have our processes in place. We need to keep the players’ energy levels high so they’re ready for tomorrow,' he added when discussing his potential role in the dugout.