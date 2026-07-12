VIDEO: Was Neymar ever fit enough for 2026 World Cup duty? Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer spotted riding mobility scooter around Universal Orlando theme park

Neymar has been seen enjoying some downtime in Florida following the Selecao's disappointing departure from the 2026 World Cup. The prolific forward was seen on a family outing at Universal Orlando, dressed casually in a hat, sunglasses, and a black and white t-shirt. However, it was his choice of transport that caught the eye of fellow tourists.

The former Barcelona and PSG star opted to use a mobility scooter to get around the sprawling theme park, leading many to wonder if he was carrying a lingering knock from his time in camp or simply avoiding the fatigue of the Orlando heat.