VIDEO: Furious Enzo Fernandez completely loses it with Filip Jorgensen as he rages at Chelsea goalkeeper for costly error in PSG defeat
Enzo boils over at the Parc des Princes
Chelsea’s Champions League ambitions were left in tatters on a night of self-inflicted misery in Paris, but the most enduring image wasn't the scoreline, but the civil war breaking out on the pitch. Fernandez completely lost his cool with goalkeeper Jorgensen after a series of calamitous errors handed PSG a commanding 5-2 lead in their round-of-16 first leg.
The Denmark international's first mistake appeared to infuriate Fernandez most, with Jorgensen having plenty of options on the left and right flanks but instead opted for a risky pass through the middle, which was intercepted by Bradley Barcola. Moments later, Vitinha lobbed the ball past Jorgensen and put PSG 3-2 up, with cameras capturing the Argentine World Cup winner screaming at his goalkeeper, flailing his arms in frustration.
Rosenior accepts responsibility for tactical gamble
After the match, Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior refused to blame his young goalkeeper, despite his significant error that led to the crushing defeat.
"Players make mistakes,” Rosenior said, as quoted by The Guardian. "Filip’s not the first one and that’s part of football. Credit to him, he held his hands up in the dressing room. I make mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. Sometimes they’re more costly. This is one of those moments. What we have to do for Rob and for Filip and for all of the players is look after each other. This is a big test of our character."
- AFP
Selection headache for Rosenior
The 5-2 result leaves Rosenior facing a major challenge in the second leg at Stamford Bridge. Beyond the tactical adjustments needed to overturn a three-goal deficit, the manager now faces a major selection dilemma regarding the No.1 spot. After a public spat and a drop in confidence, the question remains whether Jorgensen will retain his place for the upcoming Premier League matches.
Before next week's crucial clash with PSG, Chelsea face Newcastle as they aim to finish in the top four this season amid stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Liverpool.