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VIDEO: Chaos in MLS as Cavan Sullivan and Yannick Bright sent off in fiery end to Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union draw
Sullivan sees red in Miami chaos
Philadelphia Union sensation Sullivan reached a less-than-desirable career milestone on Wednesday, August 19. The 16-year-old prodigy was sent off in the dramatic final moments of a 2-2 draw against Messi's Inter Miami.
The match ended in feisty fashion as tempers boiled over in deep stoppage time. Sullivan was shown a straight red card following a multi-player scuffle, marking the first sending off of his young professional career.
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Brotherly love triggers stoppage-time brawl
The confrontation erupted in the 12th minute of stoppage time when Cavan's older brother and team-mate, Quinn Sullivan, went down inside the 18-yard box. Inter Miami defender Ian Fray appeared to step over and then on Quinn, who took exception to the extra physical contact.
After Quinn body-slammed Fray in response, Cavan entered the action nearby to defend his sibling as things rapidly escalated between both teams. Cavan and Miami midfielder Yannick Bright began pushing and shoving each other as team-mates intervened.
Once calm was restored after referee discussions, both Cavan and Bright were presented with red cards, while Quinn received a yellow card for his role in the fracas.
- Icon Sportswire
Suspension awaits ahead of Austin trip
As a result of his sending off against Inter Miami, Sullivan must now serve an immediate one-match suspension. The midfielder will miss the Philadelphia Union's next MLS fixture away against Austin FC on Sunday, August 23. The forced absence will temporarily halt his momentum during an otherwise stellar campaign for the Eastern Conference side.
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