Back in the national team, 19 months on. Federico Chiesa is back in the Azzurri shirt; Gattuso has decided to include him in the 28-man squad for the match against Northern Ireland, scheduled for Thursday in Bergamo, in what is expected to be the first of two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada. The Liverpool forward is part of the squad, unlike Bernardeschi and Zaniolo who, despite their good seasons at Bologna and Udinese, have been left out and will be watching on TV to cheer on the team. The manager’s decision is far from a foregone conclusion; in some ways, it is surprising, especially after what happened last autumn. To get a clearer picture of the situation, we need to rewind to October, when Chiesa received the call-up from Italy and chose not to respond. The reason? He didn’t feel up to it, physically or mentally. A justification he also used in November, following a discussion with Gattuso, who wanted him available for the matches against Moldova and Norway.
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Velasco’s tough stance and Gattuso’s unpopular decision: why it’s right to call up Chiesa for the national team
A DECISION MADE IN CONSULTATION WITH GATTUSO
A stance for which Chiesa has come in for criticism, but one widely shared by the manager: "The Chiesa situation is simple: I talk a lot with my players, I put a lot of pressure on them. I have a long chat with Fede every week and he knows exactly what I think of him, but ultimately you have to respect what a player tells you. He doesn’t feel 100% and wants to be 100% fit.” Was Gattuso right to call him up for, at best, two do-or-die matches? Is it right to call up a player who has twice turned down the national team shirt for two matches that are crucial for the future of Italian football?
VELASCO: THE HARD-LINE MAN
"No" is Julio Velasco’s answer. According to the coach of the Italian national volleyball team, gold medallists at the Paris Olympics, there is no place for those who turn down a call-up: "Anyone who has said no to the national team in the past is out of the picture now too. You can’t decide to take care of yourself and then come back. We decide that together with the doctors." Obviously, he isn’t referring to Federico Chiesa, but his words fit the bill perfectly. Following his refusals in October and November, many are against the former Juventus and Fiorentina player wearing the Azzurri shirt. What’s more, after a season in which he played a bit-part role at Liverpool: 31 matches, 3 goals and 3 assists in just over 600 minutes in total, averaging 21 minutes per game.
GATTUSO IS RIGHT
Selecting Chiesa for the national team is an unpopular choice, one for which Gattuso is ready to defend. When it comes to taking on responsibility, Rino has never shied away; if he has chosen to call him up, it is because he is convinced he can add value, not because of a lack of alternatives. And there are reasons to believe him. With 51 caps, Liverpool’s current number 14 – who hasn’t worn the Azzurri shirt since the round of 16 at Euro 2024 (a defeat against Switzerland) – is the striker with the most appearances in the squad, ahead of Raspadori (45), Retegui (26), Kean (24), Scamacca (22) and Pio Esposito (5). Within this group, he is the third-most capped player, behind only Donnarumma (79) and Barella (68). An experienced player who understands the importance of do-or-die matches and is aware of just how delicate the current situation is. A striker with qualities that no one else in the squad possesses, who has improved on Merseyside, particularly mentally. Who, coming off the bench, can truly make an impact, thanks to his intensity and quality. He has demonstrated this with the Reds this year. In this Italy squad, for now, he may not be a first-choice starter, but he can be a trump card.