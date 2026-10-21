ZUMA Press Wire
U.S. Soccer celebrates record-breaking crowds and TV viewership as more than 165,000 fans attend first senior matches following 2026 World Cup
Post-tournament fixtures attract massive crowds
The United States Soccer Federation has recorded booming stadium attendances and broadcast figures across the opening six senior men's and women's fixtures following the World Cup. Every game staged during the September and October international windows reached at least 95 per cent capacity. Furthermore, three of those contests were complete sell-outs in Orlando, Glendale and Washington D.C.
- STEINSIEK.CH
Affordable tickets drive venue records
Pricing entry-level tickets between $25 and $35 helped attract huge crowds across the country. That accessible structure set all-time attendance records for national team fixtures hosted at Energizer Park, State Farm Stadium and Allianz Field, while the remaining venues registered top-three historical turnouts.
Addressing the surge in supporter engagement in an official U.S. Soccer release, Chief Business Officer David Wright said: "We're seeing more fans connect with our national teams, and the demand is clear. Fans packed stadiums, tuned in, and engaged in record numbers. That energy reflects the growing connection between our teams and fans across the country. There is a real opportunity to keep building on this momentum as we seek to create lasting growth for the game."
Television broadcasts reach milestone figures
Enthusiasm also translated into major television milestones during the men's clash against rivals Mexico on October 3. English-language coverage on TNT Sports drew a combined average of 626,000 viewers, representing a 97 per cent jump compared to the previous meeting between the nations in October 2024.
Meanwhile, Telemundo's Spanish-language coverage averaged 1.7 million viewers and peaked at 2.22 million, making it the week's most-watched Spanish-language sporting broadcast and the network's highest-performing men's national team fixture since acquiring the rights in 2023.
Highlighting the impact of accessible ticket pricing when speaking via the federation's announcement, U.S. Soccer Vice President of Events John Terry added: "When we look at the numbers, it's clear that the demand for soccer in this country is incredibly high. Our number one goal is to grow the sport of soccer in this country. We want everyone to be able to watch our national team and by offering fan friendly pricing for our matches, we are turning more people into soccer fans with every match we host."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Commercial revenue funds grassroots development
Significant revenue generated from ticket and merchandise sales across the six-game slate will directly support the non-profit federation's wider domestic initiatives. Those funds are earmarked for reinvestment into national team setups alongside development programmes for players, coaches and referees nationwide. Federation chiefs will now look to sustain that post-World Cup momentum heading into upcoming international windows.
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