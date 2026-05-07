Before anyone could ask, Kimmich made it clear: "Better than the treble-winning season." "We didn't play good football for half a year," he noted, referring to the campaign that began under Niko Kovac. "Then we played very good football in the second half of the year," he added, crediting the surge to Hansi Flick. This term, however, Bayern have impressed with a consistency and style rarely seen before.

"Seasons like this don't come along very often," Kimmich remarked. "It would certainly have been possible." Reaching the Champions League final, lifting the DFB-Pokal and clinching the treble was within reach. Munich are already champions and have secured a spot in the cup final. In Europe, they finished second in their group, then eliminated long-time rivals Real Madrid before engaging in a thrilling, closely contested semi-final with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. Yes, it could have happened.