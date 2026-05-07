"I believe we've now set some very positive developments in motion, and I feel completely at ease," the sporting director of the German record champions told DAZN ahead of the Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.
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"Then I'm ready to stay!" Max Eberl addresses his turbulent spell at FC Bayern and his next steps
The 52-year-old's contract at Säbener Straße runs until 2027, and, according to information obtained by kicker, Bayern's supervisory board is set to discuss his future at a meeting later this month. "I've always said I want to do my job here. People should judge me on my work. If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm also prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," added Eberl.
He added that he has poured his heart and soul into the club since arriving, even if clashes between strong personalities are inevitable at a club like Bayern: "It wasn't exactly straightforward, because naturally a few strong personalities have clashed. But I believe that at a big club like Bayern Munich, it's only helpful that people rub shoulders and have discussions with one another."
- AFP
Max Eberl has long been the subject of criticism at FC Bayern.
Eberl took charge in Munich in March 2024. He initially faced public criticism over perceived squad-planning shortcomings, but shrewd signings such as Michael Olise and Luis Díaz have since turned the tide in his favour.
Asked about a possible extension, club president Uli Hoeneß told DAZN: "First, you have to know that executive contracts cannot be extended more than a year before they expire", adding that official talks cannot start before 1 July 2026.
Unofficially, though, the topic has already surfaced several times, including "at the last board meeting just under two weeks ago," he added. No final decision on the Munich-based sporting director's future has been taken, and Hoeneß does not want to "pre-empt the discussions that can take place from July onwards."