The 52-year-old's contract at Säbener Straße runs until 2027, and, according to information obtained by kicker, Bayern's supervisory board is set to discuss his future at a meeting later this month. "I've always said I want to do my job here. People should judge me on my work. If they think I'm doing a good job, then I'm also prepared to stay here at Bayern for longer," added Eberl.

He added that he has poured his heart and soul into the club since arriving, even if clashes between strong personalities are inevitable at a club like Bayern: "It wasn't exactly straightforward, because naturally a few strong personalities have clashed. But I believe that at a big club like Bayern Munich, it's only helpful that people rub shoulders and have discussions with one another."