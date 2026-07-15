Getty Images Sport
The LA Lakers of Serie A? Como chief opens up on Italian club's ambitions and issues defiant 'fine us' stance against UEFA's financial regulations
Building a sports tourism empire
Speaking to the Business of Sport podcast, Suwarso has openly shared his grand vision for Como. The president believes the club have a unique potential that extends far beyond the pitch. Suwarso wants to capitalise on the stunning location to build a global brand.
"We shouldn't be a football team: we should be a sports tourism destination," Suwarso explained. "We talk about how beautiful this place is, how beautiful the people are... It's not about football, it's always about a destination for sports tourism. The ambition is to be the Los Angeles Lakers of Italian football."
- Getty Images Sport
Defying financial regulations
As Como prepare for their first Champions League adventure after finishing fourth in Serie A, UEFA's financial regulations are a looming topic. However, Suwarso remains entirely unfazed by potential sanctions. In a bold declaration, he made it clear that the club will not compromise their spending strategies to appease governing bodies.
"We could skip a year, so we have to act like it's not our place, fighting like hell. We will not adjust spending to fit that stage," Suwarso stated. "I don't need UEFA to tell me about financial fair play. My owners tell me every day. If you have to fine us, fine us. It is part of the hurdles we have to overcome. It is a normal consequence of the work."
Holding firm on player valuations
To sustain this ambition, Como have placed massive price tags on their key assets. Suwarso revealed they purchased Assane Diao for €12 million but quickly rejected an offer of €60m for him, noting that keeping players longer increases amortisation profits.
Similarly, Martin Baturina was signed for €18m, and despite receiving bids of €55m, Como value him at €75m. Suwarso is determined to equip manager Cesc Fabregas with a squad capable of facing Europe's elite, playfully noting he wants to draw Real Madrid at home and Barcelona away. Suwarso also revealed he recently called Inter president Beppe Marotta directly to amicably resolve a shared transfer interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
- Getty Images
What's next for Como?
Looking ahead, Como are set to begin an exciting chapter on and off the pitch. While navigating a demanding Champions League schedule, the club will also focus on infrastructure. Suwarso plans to start constructing a new 15,000-capacity boutique stadium by 2027. If Como maintain their aggressive market strategies and fearless approach, they will undoubtedly be one of Europe's most fascinating teams to watch this upcoming season.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting