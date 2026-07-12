"The best in the world": Zverev's Wimbledon dream was crushed by his nemesis Sinner

Sinner then offered warm words to his near-equal opponent. "You've achieved one of your goals: winning a Grand Slam. You did it in Paris. Keep playing like this and I'm sure you'll bring this title home too. Keep it up," Sinner said. "I know another of your goals is to become world number one. You're very close, so we'll have to be careful."

In the presence of Chancellor Merz, as well as Kate and Prince William, Zverev could have become only the third German to triumph in London's SW19 district, following three-time champion Boris Becker and Stich. But the long wait continues. Across both genders, Angelique Kerber was the last German to win the title at the All England Club, back in 2018.

Following his breakthrough victory in Paris, Zverev arrived at Wimbledon with renewed confidence and "a different feeling", eager to finally progress at a tournament where he had never previously reached the last 16. This time, his run ended only in the final, marking his fourth defeat in five Grand Slam title matches.