Asked if he would ever watch a World Cup match unnoticed and relaxed in a bar, the former Liverpool and BVB boss replied: “Unnoticed? Yes, that would be nice. But it’ll never happen. I’m most looking forward to Scotland versus Brazil; it promises to be fascinating because two very different football philosophies will collide.”

Klopp sees a wide range of contenders at this World Cup. He includes the German national team among them, because, as he says, “Anything is possible!” Yet he could “name ten other teams that also have a great chance.” Success, he explains, requires luck, staying injury-free and genuine squad quality.

When pressed for his top contenders, he listed “world champions like Argentina, France, Spain and England, plus the Netherlands”. He also highlighted Portugal as a potential dark horse and Norway as a team with “a golden generation” spearheaded by Erling Haaland. Yet the 58-year-old refused to narrow his shortlist to just three.