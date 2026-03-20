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Grafica CM Bernardo Silva Juve 2026 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere

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Tacchinardi on Bernardo Silva joining Juventus: "He’s a top-class player. Spalletti only insists on signings like this"

Juventus are serious about trying to bring Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva – whose contract with Manchester City is due to expire – to Turin on a free transfer. Talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes, are continuing despite the high financial demands he is rightly putting on the table.


Looking beyond the financial aspect, however, there are those analysing the impact such a player could have on the Juventus world. Among them is former midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi who, writing in Il Bianconero, not only endorses this possibility – “He’s a top-class player” – but hopes that all signings next season will be of the same calibre.


  • BERNARDO SILVA: A TOP-CLASS PLAYER

    You need ideas too, of course, but Bernardo Silva is in a league of his own. You can see it – just as Modric was this year against Milan – he’s in a league of his own. He is when he has the ball; it never seems to faze him, he always makes the right move, and he’s always at ease on the pitch.

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  • WITH HIM, YOU’LL NEVER HEAR PEOPLE SAY, ‘OH, BUT HE NEEDS TO SETTLE IN’

    "If Bernardo Silva joins Juventus, we certainly won’t be saying at the end of November, ‘Well, he’s still settling in’, because good players are good wherever they play."

  • SPALLETTI CRITICISES ONLY TOP-LEVEL PLAYERS

    "He's a good player, and that's why I hope Juventus go out and focus solely on top-class players"

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