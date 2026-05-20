Southampton's appeal denied! Saints bid to overturn play-off final expulsion denied as spying scandal punishment stands

The EFL announced on Wednesday that Southampton have had their appeal against their play-off expulsion firmly rejected. The independent league arbitration panel's dismissal of the challenge was confirmed in an official statement: "A league arbitration panel has tonight dismissed Southampton Football Club's appeal against the independent disciplinary commission's sanction following the admittance of multiple breaches of EFL regulations. The determination means that the original sanction of expulsion from the Championship play-offs remains in place, as does the four-point deduction to be applied to the 2026-27 Championship table and the reprimand in respect of all charges."

Consequently, Middlesbrough, who initially lost the semi-final tie 2-1, advance instead.