Shocking news at Eintracht Frankfurt! SGE manager Albert Riera has apparently dropped Mario Götze from the squad

According to reports, the decision to drop him was based purely on sporting grounds, and Götze is said to have reacted with great surprise to coach Riera’s decision. The 33-year-old had already spent the full 90 minutes on the bench in the previous two matches against FC St. Pauli (0–0) and 1. FC Heideheim (1–0), and now faces the prospect of being left out entirely.

As early as Friday’s press conference, Riera had announced that, in view of the comebacks of Younes Ebnoutalib and Can Uzun, he would have to make some tough decisions regarding the matchday squad: “I select the players who are best suited to the opposition. I even have to drop a few players.”