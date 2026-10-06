Roma winger Wesley desperate to rescue Real Madrid outcast Endrick in January transfer window

The connection between Wesley and Endrick has grown increasingly strong, forming a bridge that could soon lead the Madrid striker to the Italian capital. Their friendship is deep-rooted, evidenced by Endrick’s supportive outreach when Wesley suffered a heartbreaking injury that ruled him out of the World Cup just a week before the tournament began. Now, the roles have reversed as Wesley attempts to guide his compatriot through a difficult period in Spain.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Roma winger has been proactive, sending messages to his international teammate to express how thrilled he would be to share a dressing room at the Olimpico. While these exchanges are personal rather than club-mandated, they align perfectly with Roma’s transfer ambitions. The two friends will have a chance to reconnect in person when Madrid travel to Rome for a Champions League clash on October 14, providing Endrick with a first-hand look at the atmosphere Wesley calls home.