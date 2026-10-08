Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Didier Deschamps Zinedine ZidaneGetty
Yosua Arya

‘Don’t forget Didier Deschamps!’ - Robert Pires hits back at Zinedine Zidane hype as France enter new era

Z. Zidane
France
D. Deschamps

Robert Pires has jumped to the defence of former France manager Didier Deschamps following Zinedine Zidane's impressive start in charge of Les Bleus. The former Arsenal winger insisted that Deschamps' historic achievements must not be forgotten amid early praise for his successor.

  • Zidane enjoys bright start with France

    Zidane has enjoyed a fine start in charge of France, remaining unbeaten across his first four matches with three wins and one draw. Supporters at the Stade de France have warmly welcomed the icon, chanting his name during entertaining performances on the pitch.

    However, former international team-mate Pires feels compelled to defend former manager Deschamps. Pires believes recent criticism directed towards Deschamps has become unfair amidst the overwhelming praise for Zidane's new era.

  • France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia FinalGetty Images Sport

    Pires sets the record straight

    Speaking at his recent jubilee in Metz, Pires insisted that the public must not overlook what Deschamps accomplished during his long tenure. The former Arsenal star stressed that Deschamps played a pivotal role in establishing the team's current elite status.

    "We are talking about Zidane, one of the greatest players football has ever produced," Pires said, as quoted by Foot01. "He has now proven himself as a coach, having won several trophies with Real Madrid.

    "That said, we mustn't forget what Didier Deschamps achieved over all those years. So, this marks a new chapter. The football is quite entertaining. The players are fantastic - something I think everyone has seen and noticed."

  • A legacy built by 1998 legends

    Deschamps previously built a reputation as a proven winner, though his pragmatic style sometimes drew criticism compared to the fluid football now displayed under Zidane. Pires highlighted how successive 1998 World Cup winners helped rebuild the national team from rock bottom following their 2010 World Cup group-stage exit.

    "We have a truly great coach. But the point is, whether it is Zizou, Didier or Lolo [Laurent Blanc], seeing a 1998 alumnus become France manager makes us all happy," Pires noted.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-BELAFP

    Moving forward into a new era

    With France now boasting incredible squad depth and world-class talent, the transition under Zidane marks an exciting next chapter for the national team. The squad continues to build momentum as they look to maintain their position at the top of international football.