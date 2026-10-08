‘Don’t forget Didier Deschamps!’ - Robert Pires hits back at Zinedine Zidane hype as France enter new era

Speaking at his recent jubilee in Metz, Pires insisted that the public must not overlook what Deschamps accomplished during his long tenure. The former Arsenal star stressed that Deschamps played a pivotal role in establishing the team's current elite status.

"We are talking about Zidane, one of the greatest players football has ever produced," Pires said, as quoted by Foot01. "He has now proven himself as a coach, having won several trophies with Real Madrid.

"That said, we mustn't forget what Didier Deschamps achieved over all those years. So, this marks a new chapter. The football is quite entertaining. The players are fantastic - something I think everyone has seen and noticed."