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Rio Ferdinand 2025Getty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Rio Ferdinand labelled a 'disgrace' by Manchester United fans after fat-shaming prominent influencer

R. Ferdinand
Manchester United
Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has sparked widespread controversy and faced intense online backlash after appearing to fat-shame prominent club influencer Saeed TV on social media. The fierce exchange erupted following a debate over the club's ownership, leaving supporters heavily divided over the pundit's online conduct.

  • The heated exchange erupts online

    According to the Daily Express, the disagreement began when Ferdinand posted a photo alongside Michael Carrick, quoting the Manchester United manager on the club's magnitude. Saeed responded by urging Ferdinand to condemn the club's ownership, stating: "Stop yapping and call out the owners!" Ferdinand retaliated with a highly controversial remark that shocked many supporters.

    He directly targeted the content creator's physical appearance, posting: "Stop yapping and pick up ya ts, ya out a breath typing!" This harsh response immediately ignited a fierce debate across social media platforms, with fans deeply divided.

  • Saeed fires back at the pundit

    Saeed initially replied: "Absolute weirdo. Goes to personal insults because you've been clearly exposed! Says a lot about you as a man!" He later addressed the situation in a detailed video, strongly criticising Ferdinand's behaviour as a prominent public figure. "You are a grown man and this is the response you put on social media," Saeed said. "You have got kids watching you. You are a role model to so many around the world, and yet this is how you conduct yourself around the world. It's absolutely embarrassing."


  • Standing firm against online abuse

    Saeed continued to express his disappointment in the video, questioning the respect fans hold for the former defender. He stated: "You've got people around you who respect you. What is there to respect when you're speaking like this on social media?"

    He also emphasised his own resilience, adding: "It doesn't affect me because I've been through a lot on social media and above all, I've been racially abused, so I've got thick skin. For me to hold you accountable and for you to resort to that... It tells everything about you."

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    Focus shifts back to the pitch

    Amidst this online dispute, Manchester United are preparing to face Leeds United in the Premier League tomorrow. The club currently sit 13th in the table, having secured just six points from their opening six matches with one win, three draws, and two defeats. Meanwhile, fans will be closely watching to see if Ferdinand issues a public apology regarding his controversial remarks in the coming days.

Next matches
LEE

LEE

Premier League

18 Oct 2026

MUN

MUN