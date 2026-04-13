Real Madrid’s objections have forced Barcelona to abandon their pursuit of a Spanish international

How is that possible? It’s straightforward. The Madrid club reportedly holds a buy-back option valued at €8m for their homegrown talent, who joined CA Osasuna in the summer for a €5m transfer fee.

Remarkably, Muñoz was born in Barcelona and began his career at La Masia, leaving in 2017 before moving to Real’s U19 setup via CF Damm four years later.

Real can activate the clause over the next three years, with the fee rising by €1m after each campaign, meaning the club could re-sign him for a relatively modest amount.