'No big deal!' - Raphinha issues defiant Real Madrid warning as Barcelona captain refuses to let PSG Champions League defeat ruin El Clasico preparations

Hansi Flick's men suffered their opening loss of the 2026-27 campaign during a demanding trip to the French capital. The reigning European champions secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Catalan giants, abruptly ending Barcelona's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Despite the disappointing scoreline, Raphinha made a welcome return to the starting XI. The Brazilian's minutes were strictly managed by the coaching staff following a brief return to full training.

The European fixture also brought fresh injury concerns for the Blaugrana. Midfielder Dani Olmo was forced off the pitch, leaving his availability for the upcoming domestic calendar uncertain.



