Pep Guardiola breaks silence following Manchester City's guilty verdict for 114 Premier League rule breaches

In the wake of a landmark decision that has rocked the foundations of English football, former Guardiola has broken his silence to offer his full backing to the club. The independent commission's verdict, which found the City guilty of 114 out of 115 charges, has triggered a wave of scrutiny, but Guardiola has made his position clear. Taking to X, the Catalan coach posted a passionate message accompanied by images of himself alongside the club's senior executive team, signalling a united front against the findings.

Guardiola’s statement was a rallying cry to the blue half of Manchester during one of the most challenging periods in the club's history. He wrote: "I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all."