"Pay a euro for once!" Toni Kroos weighs in on contract negotiations involving Bayern Munich star

Conor Laimer's current Bayern Munich deal expires in 2027, and both parties are negotiating an extension. Sky reports that the Austrian midfielder is seeking a salary of €15 million per year; he currently earns around €10 million per season, including bonuses.

Following expensive extensions for Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Dayot Upamecano and Alphonso Davies, the club is using Laimer's negotiations to underline that they will no longer automatically grant every star request just to retain him.

"When you read what is allegedly being reported about his salary and his demands, you have to put it into perspective: Konny is a player I rate very highly. He is extremely important to the team, and just as much to the club's public image. He works incredibly hard for the team. But he's just not Maradona," club president Uli Hoeneß recently told DAZN.

He added: "Very few clubs in Europe can even offer what he currently earns. I don't know what Max (Eberl, ed.) and Christoph (Freund, ed.) specifically offered him, but it certainly won't have been what his agents initially demanded."