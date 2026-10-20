Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: The tactics board - Enrique’s late chaos theory overcomes Flick’s high line

Enrique deployed a fluid 4-3-3 that prioritized vertical directness over sustained possession. In the build-up, Achraf Hakimi frequently drifted into inverted central positions to support Vitinha and Joao Neves. This allowed PSG to morph into a 3-2-2-3 structure in possession, stretching the pitch with wingers staying high and wide to pin the Barcelona full-backs. This verticality paid off in the 38th minute when Desire Doue functioned as a brilliant link-player, bypassing the first line of the press to fire PSG ahead from outside the box.

Defensively, PSG shifted from aggressive physical duels in the first half to smartly reading and cutting off passing lanes after the break. In truth, the match could have been comfortably settled much earlier had it not been for a frustrating night for Ferran Torres against his former club. Thrust into action in the 20th minute for the injured Ousmane Dembele, Torres seemed haunted by his past, squandering a glorious one-on-one in the 25th minute before rattling the right post in the 71st minute - the second time PSG hit the woodwork after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s early strike.