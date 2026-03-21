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Osimhen: "It felt as though my arm was falling off; I’ll need an operation. I still have 18 screws in my face; I can’t eat properly on the right side."

The Nigerian striker talks about the injury he sustained against Liverpool in the Champions League and reveals a detail about the facial injury he suffered some time ago.

Victor Osimhen needs surgery on his arm: "It's broken; it felt as though it was falling apart."


The Nigerian striker for Galatasaray was forced to leave the pitch at half-time during the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Liverpool at Anfield (a match in which Noa Lang also suffered a serious injury, a deep cut to his finger following a collision with a pitchside advertising board), due to an injury sustained in the opening minutes of the game.


Konaté’s knee on Osimhen’s arm caused a fracture; the former Napoli player gritted his teeth and stayed on the pitch until half-time but eventually had to throw in the towel.


Osimhen spoke about it during a live stream on Carterefe’s Twitch channel, revealing some details.

  • "I STILL HAVE 18 SCREWS IN MY FACE"

    Osimhen has been sidelined for over a month, yet he shows strength and determination as he reflects on another injury that still affects him today:


    “I’m no stranger to certain situations. I’ve been through worse: I still have about 18 screws in my face from my previous operation and I can’t even eat properly on the right side. This injury is just a minor thing compared to what I’ve been through.”

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  • "BROKEN ARM, I NEED AN OPERATION"

    The former Napoli player then confirmed the severity of the injury and the recovery time:


    "I’ve broken my arm and will need an operation; I’ll be out of action for a maximum of 5–6 weeks."

  • "Galatasaray saved me"

    Osimhen then emphasises his special bond with Galatasaray:


    “They saved me when I was at rock bottom. After I signed, even my daughter grew fonder of them than of me. I will be forever grateful to the club.”

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  • "IT WAS AS IF MY ARM WAS FALLING"

    Finally, the Nigerian striker recounts how the injury happened:


    “I went for the ball, I arrived at the same time as the defender, my arm was free and I never imagined his knee would land on my arm. I didn’t realise straight away that it was broken; I thought it would be fine by the end of the match. When I tried to run, the pain stopped me in my tracks: it felt as though my arm was falling off. I tried to carry on, but I couldn’t manage it.”

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