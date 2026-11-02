NWSL Power Rankings: Gotham make history with first Shield as Jess Fishlock’s Seattle Reign clinch final playoff spot

The table is set. The playoffs are around the corner. And Decision Day? It gave us a little bit of everything in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL): a first Shield, a Golden Boot and a storybook moment in Seattle.

The North Carolina Courage did their part, defeating Denver Summit 1-0, but results elsewhere meant they missed out on the playoffs. With Denver, North Carolina and Seattle battling for the final spot, it was the Reign who came out on top.

Even with the disappointment for the Courage, Ashley Sanchez had reason to celebrate. Her 20 regular-season goals earned her the Golden Boot.

Gotham FC, meanwhile, made a little history of their own. The reigning champions and two-time NWSL title winners clinched their first Shield with a 2-0 victory over Utah Royals, giving fans at Sports Illustrated Stadium another reason to celebrate.

And then there was Seattle. The Reign’s playoff clincher felt like something out of a fairy tale, coming in what was the one and only Jess Fishlock’s final game in Seattle.

The Reign defeated the Orlando Pride 1-0 to keep their season alive, while the Pride once again had to play without leading scorer Barbra Banda.

So, the playoff field is set: Gotham FC, Washington Spirit, San Diego Wave, Angel City FC, Seattle Reign FC, Portland Thorns, Utah Royals and Kansas City Current will battle for the NWSL title.

GOAL ranks all 16 teams after the final weekend of NWSL regular-season play.