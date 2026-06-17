Neymar trains alone in Brazil World Cup camp for first time after 'taking another step' in injury recovery bid

Neymar, who has been sidelined for a month with a right calf injury, moved out of the gym and onto the pitch sidelines on Tuesday, as per ESPN. This marked his first session on the grass since the Brazilian squad touched down at their base in Morristown, New Jersey. The sight of the legendary forward back in boots is a welcome development for a nation desperate to see their icon back in action.

The Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) provided an optimistic update on his condition, stating that Neymar "took another step in his recovery process" with his appearance at the training ground. Footage released by the CBF showed the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward performing his first running drills since the injury and working out closely with a member of Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff.