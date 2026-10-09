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Neymar rescues Santos with penalty brace against Flamengo to dent leaders' title charge
Superstar cameo sparks dramatic comeback
The Brazilian forward replaced Philippe Coutinho at the break with his side trailing to first-half strikes from Danilo and Lucas Paqueta. Having been sidelined since tearing his right thigh muscle against Palmeiras on September 2, he held his nerve to convert penalties in the 82nd and 88th minutes. That late rally at Vila Belmiro brought an abrupt halt to the five-match winning streaks built up by both sides.
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Championship race tightens at summit
Dropping two points from a winning position hurts Flamengo in the title race. The leaders remain on 61 points, but Palmeiras beat Bahia to move within a single point of the top. For Santos, this spirited comeback showed how quickly things improve when their talisman is back on the pitch.
Midtable hosts eye late surge
The result leaves Santos eighth in the table with 42 points from 29 matches. Meanwhile, Jorginho's red card and late defensive errors handed the visitors a timely wake-up call. With Neymar looking sharp on his return, Santos will now fancy their chances of climbing into the higher spots before the campaign wraps up.
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Gruelling schedule tests continental contenders
Action resumes quickly on Sunday, October 11, when Santos travel to Atletico-MG and Flamengo contest a fiercely contested derby against Fluminense. The league leaders must then turn their attention to South America, visiting Argentine outfit Estudiantes for their Copa Libertadores semi-final first leg on Thursday, October 15. With high-stakes fixtures arriving every few days, smart squad management will be crucial to keeping key players fresh.
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