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Neymar contract sparks calls for Santos president to stand down as £18m debt to Brazil star labelled illegal
Roots of the £18m debt crisis
Santos have been engulfed in a legal battle concerning an £18m settlement owed to NR Sports, the image rights company run by Neymar's father. Prosecutor and Santos member Ivan Luduvice filed a formal request for Teixeira to be impeached following the discovery of a contract amendment signed on December 30. He argues the agreement is illegal because it creates an unfair financial barrier that disproportionately burdens the club if there is a change in leadership, directly violating internal governing statutes.
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Allegations of illegal political shielding
The core of the legal challenge rests on a controversial early maturity mechanism. If Teixeira fails to secure re-election at the end of this year, or if Santos decide to transition into a corporate ownership structure, the creditors - the company run by Neymar's family - could demand immediate payment in cash. Condemning this stipulation, the prosecutor stated: "Not even in the Constitution of South Sudan does a president condition the renewal of a contract on their own re-election. Can you imagine if the mayor of your city did that? It would be prison immediately. By linking a financial obligation of tens of millions of reais to an internal election result, the President acted with a clear abuse of power, using the club's contracting authority to create a personal political shield."
Training ground used as collateral
Adding to the supporters' concerns, the club have offered their historic Meninos da Vila training ground as a legal guarantee for the brutal repayment schedule, which demands rapid monthly instalments starting in January 2026. The prosecutor insists this encumbrance is entirely void because the club's deliberative council was never consulted. Despite these glaring red flags and the club's overall debt climbing to a staggering £146m, the board recently voted to approve the 2025 financial accounts with 109 votes in favour. Luduvice has demanded the total annulment of this approval, warning it exposes the academy to severe expropriation risks.
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What next for the Brazilian giants?
Looking ahead, the internal committee must urgently decide whether to formally investigate these severe statutory infractions. With short-term obligations surging and a single missed payment threatening to trigger an acceleration clause, this fierce boardroom battle over the club's most prized real estate will undoubtedly dominate the upcoming electoral cycle. According to ESPN Luduvice intends to stand in the election.