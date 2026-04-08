Neymar contract sparks calls for Santos president to stand down as £18m debt to Brazil star labelled illegal

The core of the legal challenge rests on a controversial early maturity mechanism. If Teixeira fails to secure re-election at the end of this year, or if Santos decide to transition into a corporate ownership structure, the creditors - the company run by Neymar's family - could demand immediate payment in cash. Condemning this stipulation, the prosecutor stated: "Not even in the Constitution of South Sudan does a president condition the renewal of a contract on their own re-election. Can you imagine if the mayor of your city did that? It would be prison immediately. By linking a financial obligation of tens of millions of reais to an internal election result, the President acted with a clear abuse of power, using the club's contracting authority to create a personal political shield."