AFP
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani announces $50 tickets after extensive talks with FIFA
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Inside the negotiations
Mamdani secured the deal after months of negotiations with FIFA and the New York/New Jersey host committee, sources familiar with talks told GOAL.
Those sources also highlighted that FIFA was worried about setting a precedent for other cities to follow, but a close relationship between Gianni Infantino and Mamdani made the deal happen. Calculated efforts not to criticize FIFA in recent months were also instrumental in hashing out an unprecedented settlement ahead of the 2026 World Cup - even though Mamdani stood against the governing body's dynamic pricing model during his mayoral campaign.
"The determination and agreement to provide discounted tickets to NYC residents was made between the NY/NJ host committee and Mayor Mamdani’s office. The tickets came from the host committee’s purchasable allocation, which was made available to all host committees. FIFA was only involved to the extent that it wanted to make sure the discounted tickets went to fans who genuinely planned to attend the games and be in the stadium," a FIFA source told GOAL.
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How the process works
The agreement is unlike any previously reached by other host committees this summer, where ticket prices have reached eye-watering levels. New York Residents have the opportunity to enter a lottery for the seats. Entries will be capped at 50,000 per day, and all tickets will be handed out directly at the boarding location prior to each fixture - a response to the scalping that has sent prices through the roof this summer. The seats are in the upper tier of MetLife Stadium, roughly equivalent to the Category 3 tickets, the cheapest FIFA has released.
“A World Cup is coming to our backyard, and we want to ensure working-class New Yorkers have the opportunity to be part of it,” Mayor Mamdani said in a statement. “We sat down with the Host Committee to make certain this tournament belongs to the people who make this city what it is. Today, 1,000 New Yorkers are going to get into those stands for $50 and a free bus ride. I’m proud that New York City is leading the way.”
Alex Lasry, CEO of NY/NJ Host Committee, backed Mamdani's efforts in a release.
“Mayor Mamdani has been unwavering in his commitment to making sure New Yorkers could be part of this historic moment in a real and meaningful way,” he said. “From the beginning, we pushed for a program that prioritized affordability and access for New Yorkers and worked closely together to help make that possible. The World Cup will bring the eyes of the world to our region, and it was important to all of us that the people who define New York City could experience it firsthand.”
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'Football should be enjoyed by everyone'
Mamdani made the announcement in Harlem's Little Senegal, a location chosen due to its roots with the African soccer community in New York. USMNT stars Mark McKenzie and Tim Weah spoke at the event. Weah, who was born in Brooklyn, has previously criticized exorbitant ticket prices for the World Cup.
"Football should still be enjoyed by everyone. It is the most popular sport. This World Cup will be good, but it will be more of a show ... I am just a bit disappointed by the ticket prices. Lots of real fans will miss matches," Weah said in an interview in January.
On Thursday, though, he struck a far more upbeat tone. Weah and Mamdani were also joined by fellow USMNT defender Mark McKenzie at the announcement.
"This opportunity is really helpful for the community and for New York as a whole. As athletes, it's important to have a voice because we are the pillars of this community. We're the leaders of the next generation,” Weah said. "The mayor has done an amazing job making these tickets accessible."
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Conflict with New Jersey
However, New Jersey officials have criticized the agreement, saying they were left out of the arrangement.
"FIFA not caring about costs for New Jersey residents isn't new," Stephen Sigmund, a spokesman for New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, told ESPN. "This is just another reason why Governor Sherrill is working hard to lower costs on our own."
FIFA has denied that it is playing favorites. While no other host committee has offered a similar program, some have made related efforts. Los Angeles, for example, plans to give 600 individuals, primarily youth from underserved communities, free tickets to matches.
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Continuing a backing of soccer
Mamdani has made significant efforts to spread soccer in the New York community around the World Cup. Last month, he spearheaded an effort to secure 1,000 $5 tickets to see Gotham FC against Boston Legacy at Sports Illustrated Arena. He also helped secure $20 buses to World Cup games in response to sky-high train fees from Penn Station, which will reach $150.
Earlier this month, Mamdani unveiled an initiative to turn 50 blocks outside of public schools into mini-pitches, block parties, and soccer-first community events.