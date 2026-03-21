Mohamed Salah told he's 'fallen off a cliff' by Liverpool legend as Egyptian superstar blamed for shocking Premier League title defence

Souness has seemingly seen enough this season to make up his mind. The former midfielder was at the Community Shield back in August and left with doubts, hoping a handful of games would help Salah find his feet. Fast forward to March, and his opinion has not changed.

"What happens, in my opinion and in my experience, is your career happens one of two ways. When you get to that sort of 33-34 age area, it's either falling off a cliff, or it's a slow decline. I think Salah is the former," Souness told the Daily Mail. "I went to see the very first game of the season, the Community Shield against Crystal Palace, and I was sitting next to my young son, I said, 'I don't know what's wrong with him?' And then I thought, maybe he needs half a dozen games to get up to speed. But he's never improved."

The numbers appear to back him up. Salah has contributed 10 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season. At this stage last campaign, he was sitting at 44 goal contributions. The season before that, 34. His lowest tally in any previous season was 27. This year's total of 19 is by some distance the worst of his Liverpool career.