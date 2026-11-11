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MLS viewership surges 93 percent in 2026 as social media engagement hits record high
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The numbers trend the right way
MLS averaged an estimated 7.2 million gross live match viewers per week across streaming and linear platforms in 2026, a 93 percent increase from the previous season. That figure includes Apple TV, U.S. and Canadian television partners, and international distribution platforms. Nashville SC's July 17 meeting with Atlanta United drew 587,000 viewers on FOX, making it the network's most-watched MLS regular-season match since the opening weekend of 2020.
Attendance also remained strong. More than 11.2 million fans attended MLS regular-season matches, the second-highest total in league history, with an average of 22,063 per game. Six clubs set single-match attendance records, while three of the 10 largest standalone crowds in league history came in 2026.
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A World Cup bump
MLS also reported an increase in viewership among younger audiences following the World Cup break. Regular-season broadcasts on FOX and FS1 saw a 45 percent increase among men ages 18-34 and an 18 percent rise among all adults in the same age group compared with matches played before the tournament.
The figures come after Commissioner Don Garber expressed optimism that the 2026 World Cup would generate greater interest in domestic soccer. MLS also reported that its fans have an average age of 39.6, the youngest among major U.S. men's professional sports leagues.
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Social engagement hits record levels
MLS and its clubs generated a combined 19.1 billion social media impressions during the 2026 regular season, an 18 percent increase from 2025. Engagements also reached a record 838 million, up 13 percent year over year.
The league's own social channels accounted for 5.9 billion impressions, a 44 percent increase, and 225 million engagements, up 47 percent. Across league and club platforms, MLS also recorded 5.8 billion video views, an 11 percent increase, while MLSsoccer.com attracted 65 million page views, up 28 percent.
League and club social channels reached a combined 123.5 million followers, with 14.8 million net new followers added year to date.
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Trend to continue?
The league expects the trend to continue, it announced. Should postseason attendance be as strong as the league hopes, MLS will be among the top three first-division soccer leagues worldwide in total attendance for the 2026 season.
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