Maignan 6.5: He had to pick the ball out of the back of the net twice, though through no fault of his own. He was decisive this time, however, with a purely instinctive save to deny Simeone a certain goal in the 67th minute, which made up for his save against Zapata in the first half. Decisive.

Tomori 5.5: A first half spent constantly a step behind for the English defender, who did not celebrate his return to the England squad in the best possible way. A foul from behind earned him a yellow card and a substitution in the second half when Allegri switched to a 4-3-3 (from 46’ Athekame 6: disciplined from a tactical point of view)

De Winter6: He was a step behind Simeone’s winning tap-in for the temporary 1-1 equaliser. He bounced back, battling for every ball, inch by inch, against both Zapata and Adams.

Pavlovic6.5: curled in a stunning free-kick to give the Rossoneri the lead; he’s already scored four goals this season. Half a mark deducted for the penalty, which was entirely avoidable and which (unintentionally) gave the Granata hope in the closing stages.

Saelemaekers 6: a performance neither here nor there: diligent from a tactical point of view but lacking his proverbial spark to ignite the Rossoneri’s attacks. (from 90’ Odogu sv)

Fofana 7: Prati and Obrador tried to set up a double marking, but it didn’t trouble the Frenchman, who was adept at timing his runs to throw the Granata’s tactical setup into disarray. He was rewarded with his second goal of the season, the most important one as it sealed the match. Determined. (from 70’ Ricci 6: as is often the case, he made an immediate impact after coming on. He came close to scoring in the closing stages)

Modric 6: a leader in midfield, he decided to leave his superhero cape at home because today, for the team, it was all about being practical and winning. Always present and at the heart of the action, he showed he is still in brilliant physical condition.

Rabiot 7: the Duke is back and Milan are back to winning ways; the equation repeats itself with relative ease. He scores a goal worthy of a seasoned centre-forward, his fifth of the season, which puts the match firmly on the Rossoneri’s terms. Indispensable.

Bartesaghi 5.5: in the first half, he struggled to read Pedersen’s movements. He improved in the second half but, overall, his performance was below par.

Pulisic 6: in the opening 20 minutes, playing as a second striker, he struggled to find his rhythm. He was decidedly better when Milan switched to a 4-3-3. He provided a delightful assist for Rabiot’s goal. He is not yet the real Pulisic, but there are, at least, some signs of a comeback. (from 77’ Gimenez n/a)

Fullkrug 5.5: turned up for the occasion in the wrong outfit: too loose and heavy to convince the tailor Allegri. A central header, a few basic lay-offs and the feeling that he could never hurt the opposition. Failed. (from 70’ Nkunku 6: moved well in the closing stages)





Manager Allegri 6.5: read the game well, changing the tactical formation to curb Torino’s enthusiasm. A crucial win in the race for the Champions League.