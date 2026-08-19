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Emergency at Old Trafford! Michael Carrick faces four massive transfer headaches before deadline day
Strengthening full-back and midfield depth
According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United still need to address key positions in the team that require immediate strengthening, particularly in the full-back and midfield areas. Luke Shaw remains the sole senior left-back option, making targets like Club Brugge's Joaquin Seys an affordable and practical choice at around £30m. Meanwhile, Carrick has identified Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as a key midfield target, though the youngster is valued at around £85m.
Securing both Seys and Wharton before the window closes would go a long way towards putting United in a much stronger position for the campaign ahead. Bringing in these reinforcements is essential to handle a congested fixture list across all competitions.
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Resolving Marcus Rashford's uncertain future
One major decision to be made concerns Marcus Rashford's future after the experienced forward spent last season on loan at Barcelona. Although he has returned to Old Trafford for pre-season, questions remain around where he will play this campaign following failed permanent talks due to wage demands.
If Rashford stays, Carrick can plan his forward line with the England international in mind, but his departure could trigger a late replacement signing. A definitive decision must be made sooner rather than later to provide stability for the squad.
Managing back-up striker options
Joshua Zirkzee has been touted with a move to Juventus for most of the summer, which would leave Benjamin Sesko without an out-and-out back-up striker. While Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have played centrally, Carrick would likely appreciate another natural No. 9 to work with.
Lorient's Bamba Dieng has emerged as a potential option after scoring 15 goals last season, attracting interest from various clubs. Bringing the Senegal international to Old Trafford could provide vital competition for Sesko in the attack.
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Streamlining late departures and loans
United are planning to offload several more players either on loan or permanently before the summer deadline. Harry Amass is attracting attention from West Ham and Norwich City, while academy stars like Toby Collyer, Dan Gore, and Chido Obi are expected to explore temporary exits.
Balancing these outgoing loans and permanent sales is crucial as Carrick and the board finalize their squad architecture. Managing these fringe assets effectively will complete a busy and transformative window for the club.
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