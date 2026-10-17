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Double Red boost! Carrick welcomes back De Ligt and Mazraoui for fierce Elland Road battle
Carrick receives major defensive boost for Elland Road trip
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has confirmed that both Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt are available to strengthen his squad for Sunday's clash against Leeds United. The Red Devils travel to face their historic rivals at Elland Road seeking a crucial Premier League victory.
Mazraoui returns to full training after a spell on the sidelines, while De Ligt continues to build match fitness following a challenging few months.
Carrick described the return of both key defenders as a significant step forward for the team's defensive stability.
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Manager hails De Ligt resilience and Mazraoui progress
Speaking to club media ahead of the fixture, Carrick expressed delight at having De Ligt back on the bench and reintegrated into first-team action. "Matty's been back in the squad. Every training session and every day that goes by... being on the bench again was a good step for him," Carrick said.
"A little bit of patience and getting him up to speed, but it's great to have him around. He's had a tough few months that he's had to work through and credit to him."
Turning to Mazraoui, Carrick added: "Hopefully, we got Nouss back involved with us. He's done a little bit of training, so he'll be back around the group, which is a good step."
Carrick singles out youngster Heaven and milestone man Amad
Carrick showered praise on teenage defender Ayden Heaven following his composed display at right-back against Atletico Madrid, while highlighting Amad Diallo's upcoming 100th appearance for the club. "Aiden's a young player that's got fantastic attributes and he's got a knack of not being fazed," Carrick noted.
"He carries himself really well and against Atletico in a tough game, he showed that for a young defender he does some really, really good things."
On Amad, the manager added: "It's always nice when you can take the numbers off. He's a real team player and offers so much in how he contributes."
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United prepare for intense Elland Road cauldron
Facing a consistent Leeds United side managed by Daniel Farke, Carrick knows his squad must channel their energy productively in front of a hostile crowd.
"It's a special game, going to Elland Road," Carrick concluded. "It's where it brings everything out in you. All the senses are alive and the noise, the atmosphere, the intensity, everything's there."
The Red Devils head coach expects a fierce encounter as United look to secure three vital points across the Pennines.
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