'He tried to solve it too riskily!' - Eberl criticizes Neuer blunder as Bayern concede fastest goal in Bundesliga history in Augsburg draw

Despite the high-profile nature of the error, Eberl was quick to point out that the result was not solely the fault of the man between the sticks. He noted that the team as a whole failed to capitalize on the numerous opportunities they created to put the game to bed. 'We made life difficult for ourselves with a series of mistakes. Manu is involved in that, but others are too,' he added, as quoted by Sky Sports. 'We had enough chances to win the game anyway.'

Fellhauer, the man of the hour, admitted after the final whistle that he could have perhaps finished the chance even earlier, though he chose to be precise rather than rushed. 'I could have shot even faster. But the risk was too great that it would go wide,' Fellhauer told the media. The goal was officially timed at just over eight seconds, setting a new record for the fastest goal ever scored in the German top flight. By finding the back of the net so quickly, he surpassed the previous record of nine seconds held jointly by Kevin Volland and Karim Bellarabi, etching his name into the Bundesliga record books at the expense of one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the game.