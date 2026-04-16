Martin Zubimendi admits Real Madrid transfer links 'not a bad thing' as Arsenal star speaks out on his future

A formidable semi-final clash against Atlético Madrid now awaits, after Diego Simeone’s side dispatched Barcelona to reach the last four for the first time in nearly a decade. Despite Arsenal’s dominant 4-0 victory over the Rojiblancos during the group stages, Zubimendi was quick to dismiss any suggestions of a repeat performance, citing Atlético’s heavy investment and competitive edge.

"They are a very competitive team, very confident, and have top players," Zubimendi warned. "The group stage game is in the past; they are a formidable block now, and we have to be very cautious."